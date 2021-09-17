CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Detroit Red Wings

By Jason Chen
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Have Options to Upgrade Their Wingers

The Detroit Red Wings did exactly what they needed to do. They addressed their winger situation by letting Anthony Mantha go and getting a haul in return. Jakub Vrana could easily be better than Mantha, and some would argue that he already is. They also got Richard Panik, a rental depth forward on a relatively cheap contract, that left after the season. They also got two draft picks; one turned into Wyatt Johnston, and the other is in the upcoming 2022 draft.
NHL
My Magic GR

Meijer Sponsors New Detroit Red Wings Helmet

Like NASCAR, as the National Hockey League continues to grow, so does the sponsorships, and now the Meijer's logo will now be found on Redwings helmets. Companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, have been seen on teams jerseys in all sports for quite some time. You see the stadiums on TV or in person with sponsorship logos wrapped around the field, court, rink or in the stands. It takes a lot of money to run these teams and stadiums and sponsorships help pay for these events.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Steve Yzerman
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' national TV schedule: If you don't have ESPN-Plus, you're out of luck

Detroit Red Wings fans may wanna look into a streaming service or two if they're trying to watch all 82 games this season. The NHL's new national TV partners, ESPN and Turner Sports, released their schedules for the upcoming season. The Wings, once one of the hottest tickets in the game, don't have the same cache as before — missing the postseason each of the last five years will do that to you. Still, Detroit will get a few looks on the new channels.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Can Jakub Vrana Stay Hot in ’21-’22?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) In just 11 games with the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana...
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Moritz Seider not participating in Prospect Tournament

The Detroit Red Wings are participating/hosting the 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will take place in Traverse City between September 16th-19th. There are six teams participating, and the Red Wings will play three games during the course of this prospect tune-up. The Detroit Red Wings have a plethora of former...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings bring back familiar face on two-year contract

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have re-signed a familiar face as they have inked LW Givani Smith to a two-year contract. Smith, 23, split his third professional campaign between Detroit and the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2020-21. In 16 games with the Red Wings, Smith notched four points (1-3-4) and 21 penalty minutes, while registering 28 hits in 10:35 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger notched his first NHL multi-point game with a goal and an assist on Feb. 7 at Florida, while completing the “Gordie Howe Hat Trick” by recording a fighting major in the game as well. Smith also played 25 games for Grand Rapids last season and ranked among team leaders with nine goals (3rd), six assists (T9th), 15 points (7th) and 54 penalty minutes (2nd). Over three full professional seasons, Smith has totaled seven points (3-4-7) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 NHL games with Detroit and 47 points (24-23-47) and 217 penalty minutes in 129 games with the Griffins.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Hockey Preview#The Red Wings#Thn#C Lw#Naturalstattrick Com#The Pool Guide
Sports Illustrated

It's Still Not Going be Sunshine and Rainbows for the Detroit Red Wings

It wasn’t all that long ago the Detroit Red Wings – the mere mention of them – struck fear into the hearts of NHL teams. Built by Ken Holland, and maintained by coaches like Scotty Bowman and Mike Babcock, the Wings were the gold standard for hockey organizations, with players lined up to don the winged wheel and play for the Motor City.
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings: Tyutyayev, Offense Shine in Detroit’s 5-4 Prospect Tournament Victory

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Joe Veleno #90 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City started Thursday, as the Detroit Red Wings defeated...
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Atlantic Division Preview Part 1: Toronto, Florida & Tampa Bay

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves back in familiar territory this season–returning to the Atlantic Division after a brief return to the Central last year. While fans will be watching for Detroit to take another step forward this season, it’s going to certainly have its challenges in a loaded division that features Cup contenders and the current back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: It’s a Prove It Year for Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri is on the last year of his contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Like a solid chunk of the roster, Fabbri’s future with the team is uncertain – will he still be a Red Wing when the team is contending? This season could very well answer that question.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Small but savvy, Detroit Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev makes good first impression

Lucas Raymond smiled. “The Russian?” he said. The Detroit Red Wings have had great success importing Russians, and the latest candidate is Kirill Tyutyayev. He was among the highlights as the Wings took their first game of the prospects tournament, 5-4, against counterparts from the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Traverse City.
NHL
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Prospects fall short against St. Louis

The NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City continued Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings losing a hard fought 5-2 battle with St. Louis. The physical game was dominated by the Blues power play as they scored three goals with the man advantage. Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, with one coming on the power play midway through the third period. The loss drops Detroit to 1-1 in the tournament after a 5-4 win over Dallas Thursday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later

The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bobby Ryan gets professional tryout with Detroit Red Wings: Why it makes sense

Bobby Ryan was hoping for another shot with the Detroit Red Wings; now he has a chance to make it happen. The 34-year-old signed a professional tryout deal a day before players are to report to Traverse City, where training camp will run Thursday through Tuesday. Ryan played for the Wings last season, but his seven goals and seven assists in 33 games were fewer than what the team had hoped he'd contribute. Ryan missed the last month of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy