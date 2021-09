Key Acquisitions: Shayne Gostibehere, Ryan Dzingel, Anton Stralman. Key Departures: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak. The Arizona Coyotes are going full rebuild mode, trading most of their core players for draft picks and cap dumps. Their first big move was trading their captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to the Canucks for the 9th pick and a bunch of cap dumps. Later in the offseason, the Coyotes dealt Dvorak to the Canadiens for a 1st and 2nd round pick. The Coyotes clearly got worst this offseason and are planning to tank this upcoming season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO