Official confirmation on anything New York Islanders-related is difficult to come by these days, but it appears as though two more players can be added to the unofficial organizational depth chart. Arthur Staple of The Athletic tweets that the team has signed Andy Andreoff and notes that Dmytro Timashov may also be back. CapFriendly reports that the Andreoff deal is a two-way contract worth $750K at the NHL level, $275K in the AHL and includes a $325K minor league guarantee. They add that Timashov’s deal is a two-way contract worth $750K at the NHL level, $160K in the AHL and includes a $205K minor league guarantee. Both are for just one year.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO