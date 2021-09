Cameron Diaz left Hollywood five years ago. Will she ever return? Now the actress speaks plain language. In 2014, Cameron Diaz, 46, was seen as a bad foster mother in the musical drama “Annie”, then it was over. The celebrated actress turned her back on Hollywood and almost entirely withdrew from the public eye. It is not known what she has been doing since then. But that’s exactly what she says is “fun”: “Not letting anyone know what I’m up to,” says Diaz. As part of the “InStyle” anniversary edition, the 46-year-old tells for the first time how she has fared since she retired from the limelight and why she is happier today than ever.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO