Danville, PA

Geisinger raising minimum pay rate to $15 an hour

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, PA – Geisinger announced on Friday it is raising its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour for current and future employees, effective Sept. 26. “By investing in our Geisinger family, we’re investing in our patients, members and the communities we serve,” said Brion Lieberman, Geisinger’s chief human resources officer. “Increasing our minimum hiring rate, along with our other employee benefits, shows our ongoing commitment to our dedicated employees and increases our ability to attract talented candidates to fulfill our mission of making better health easier.”

therecord-online.com

