Tom Cruise: He was secretly visiting a vaccination center

Actress Nicole Kidman (54) speaks self-critically about the time when her marriage to Tom Cruise distracted from her career. The Australian married the Hollywood superstar (‘Top Gun’) in 1990. They were the dream couple of the ’90s, and it seemed that the media was more into gossip than watching the later Oscar-winning films. “I was young. I must have offered it,” said the mother of four self-critically in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’. “I’ve become a little more cautious, but I try to be as open as possible. That’s the way I want to live.” Twenty years have passed, has anything changed? “I’m more vigilant at times. I’ve been hurt too, but I still prefer to approach others with warmth rather than prickly.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO