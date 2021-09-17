CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise: He was secretly visiting a vaccination center

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise visited a vaccination center away from the cameras. As the media report, the action in London should actually remain a secret. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise (58) has secretly visited a vaccination center in London. This is reported by the British tabloid “The Sun”. He wanted to thank the health care workers there for their commitment. An insider reported that the local helpers and doctors were very surprised by the visit. Cruise wanted to keep his arrival a secret so that the impression would not be created that he was only doing this for positive headlines. Cruise had just finished filming his new film “Mission Impossible 7” in Great Britain.

