CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored 87 seconds into his Hertha Berlin debut in a 2-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on Friday. The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, who joined Hertha from Ajax on the last day of the summer transfer window, scored with a header from a corner in the 61st minute. He was involved again as an own-goal from Fürth’s Maximilian Bauer in the 79th proved to be the winner for Hertha.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Hertha, Gladbach get 1st Bundesliga wins; Frankfurt draws

French striker Myziane Maolida scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum on Sunday. Suat Serdar got the other two goals as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats, easing the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai before the next must-win game at home against another promoted team, Greuther Fürth, on Friday.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Hertha gets much-needed win at Bochum, Frankfurt draws again

BERLIN (AP) — French striker Myziane Maolida scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum on Sunday. Suat Serdar got the other two goals as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats, easing the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai before the next must-win game at home against another promoted team, Greuther Fürth, on Friday.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Real Betis vs Barcelona, Primera División: Final Score 0-5, Barça Femení open floodgates in second half, win again

Barcelona Women continued their perfect start to the season with a second straight 5-0 win in the Primera División, this time against Real Betis in their first away game of the campaign. The home team fought hard and survived Barça’s pressure for almost an entire half, but the Blaugrana opened the gates in the second half and cruised to a second win in two games.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in second Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his second Manchester United debut on Saturday to put the Red Devils up 1-0 against Newcastle just before halftime. The goal was almost expected as Ronaldo was named to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. The ball came off a blocked shot from Mason Greenwood, and Ronaldo was in the right spot at the right time to tap it home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
chatsports.com

Awaziem scores on Alanyaspor debut against Giresunspor

The Super Eagle did not disappoint against Hakan Keles’ men, finding the net in his first match for the Alanya-based team. Chidozie Awaziem scored a header in his first Super Lig game to power Alanyaspor to a 1-0 victory over Giresunspor on Monday evening. The Nigeria international joined the Turkish...
SOCCER
SkySports

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores twice on dream debut as Patrick Vieira's side grab first win

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his Crystal Palace debut as Patrick Vieira's side secured an emphatic 3-0 win over 10-man Tottenham at Selhurst Park. The striker, an £18.5m signing from Celtic on Deadline Day, scored his first just 28 seconds after coming off the bench in the 84th minute then netted his second, and Palace's third, in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Dutch#Ajax
newschain

Tommy Rowe scores again as Doncaster down Morecambe to deliver first win

Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games earned Doncaster their first Sky Bet League One win of the season as Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old left-back, who had not netted in his previous 37 outings, followed up his first goal in almost a year against Wigan seven days earlier with the winning header in the 81st minute of this contest.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Kasper Simontaival scores twice in KalPa debut

I said it in the subtweet to the above, but I love this play for a variety of reasons. Simontaival’s forechecking created the errant pass and was there for the put-back off the deflection. A good start for the young forward. But wait, there’s more!. With approximately four minutes remaining...
NHL
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman wants to score again

Ryan Bowman hopes his maiden League One goal is the first of many after opening up on a frustrating start to life at Shrewsbury Town. The experienced summer striker recruit from Exeter City bagged his first Town goal to earn Steve Cotterill's visitors a welcome and deserved point in an impressive display in front of almost 22,000 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sports
tribunenewsnow.com

Wildcats score a win over the Coyotes

It took the Wildcats four tries but they picked up their first win of the season on Friday night with a 52-30 road win at Desert Heights Prep. Two of Joseph City’s first three losses were within two scores, with just their week two 30-6 loss to Lincoln Prep being the only game they haven’t really been in through the first month of the season.
JOSEPH CITY, AZ
chessbase.com

Norway Chess: Rapport wins again

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS
The Recorddelta

Lady Bucs soccer wins again

TENNERTON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School hosted Martinsburg High School Saturday and the lady Bucs finished with a 6-0 win. In the first minute of the game, Catherine Oliveto scored the first goal, then scored the second goal in the 15th minute with a left corner kick. She shot her third goal for the game, assisted by Miranda Greene, with a straight kick through the center.
BUCKHANNON, WV
ESPN

Barcelona held to goalless draw by Cadiz as Frenkie de Jong sees red

Barcelona had another disappointing result on Thursday night, being held to a 0-0 draw with Cadiz in a match at the Nuevo Mirandilla. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Ronald Koeman came into the game under pressure after a stuttering start to the season, with Barca...
MLS
Bradford Era

Franz scores late; Owls win again in dramatic fashion

After scoring Tuesday’s game-winning goal, Mitch Strauss returned the favor Thursday. Strauss had used a pass from Lucas Johnson to score the decisive goal in the Bradford boys soccer team’s win over Harbor Creek two days prior. Against Erie, however, he supplied the ball that led Jake Franz to a game-winner in the Owls’ 4-3 victory at Parkway Field.
BRADFORD, PA
AFP

French football wrestles with violence in stadiums as fans return

After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games. It has all led to much soul-searching in France, and it may be that many are using the return to the charged atmospheres of football grounds to release pent-up frustrations from a year of coronavirus restrictions.
SOCCER
kwayradio.com

Knights Win Again

Tuesday night the 10th ranked Wartburg volleyball got its 13th straight win beating Dubuque in4 sets: 30-28, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Revolution Have Clinched A Playoff Spot, But Their Work Is Far From Done

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution clinched their spot in the MLS playoffs on Wednesday night. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, given the Revs have been the best team in soccer for roughly 98 percent of the regular season. The Revolution are playoff-bound after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, with Carles Gil’s extra-time winner providing a dramatic finish to the club’s 18th win of 2021. It not only clinched a playoff spot, but also set a new franchise record for victories in a season. And the Revs still have seven games left to...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy