Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

It took the Wildcats four tries but they picked up their first win of the season on Friday night with a 52-30 road win at Desert Heights Prep. Two of Joseph City’s first three losses were within two scores, with just their week two 30-6 loss to Lincoln Prep being the only game they haven’t really been in through the first month of the season.

JOSEPH CITY, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO