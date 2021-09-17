India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable

Britain’s decision to ask people vaccinated in India to be quarantined for 10 days is not related to the certification process but instead to the fact that the south Asian country still has “some Covid,” the British high commissioner has said. Several questions have been raised in New Delhi about recent updates to UK’s vaccine policy, especially because it initially did not recognise Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.Alex Ellis said that Covishield, which has now been acknowledged as one of the acceptable vaccines in the updated advisory, “is not the issue” for the UK...

