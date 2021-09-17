Seven more Denton County residents dead of COVID-19

Buy Now A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Local health officials confirmed Friday afternoon that another seven people across Denton County have died of COVID-19.

Their deaths raise the countywide number of COVID-19 deaths to 678, according to Denton County Public Health.

DCPH released the following information about the seven residents:

one Lewisville woman in her 40s

one Lewisville man in his 60s

two Lewisville women in their 70s

one Carrollton woman in her 40s

one man in his 50s living in northwest unincorporated Denton County

one Lake Dallas woman in her 60s

Only one bed across all Denton County adult intensive care units was unoccupied Friday afternoon, according to DCPH. More than 60% of beds were occupied by someone battling COVID-19.

DCPH on Friday also confirmed another 575 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. That brought the countywide toll to 96,307 infections, of whom an estimated 15,373 were still infected Friday.

That is the second highest number of active infections reported by DCPH throughout the entire pandemic, second only to the report of 15,387 active infections on Jan. 29.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.