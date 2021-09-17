CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

