3 Common Mistakes Businesses Make During Difficult Times

Build Up Your Endurance: Endurance is about having stamina, resilience, and tenacity to achieve your goals during times of change and uncertainty. Leaders have dealt with unprecedented challenges during the pandemic. Their employees are working harder than they ever have before. The lines between work and home life have disappeared. Leaders who possess endurance remain persistent under adversity and setbacks. They thrive under pressure and have effective strategies for managing stress. A CEO for one of our financial services clients has demonstrated endurance over the course of the last year. I have coached her on staying committed to the mission and vision for her people and the organization. We have focused on creating a greater emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion across their enterprise. We also built a high potential talent development program for their star performers. She has initiated all these programs by demonstrated courage under fire amidst the challenges of COVID-19.

DANIEL GOLEMAN ・ 22 HOURS AGO