3 Common Mistakes Businesses Make During Difficult Times
During turbulent times, many businesses operate with fear and put the bottom line first. This causes companies to make common mistakes that lead to even bigger consequences. 1. Cutting headcount – When times are tough and the budget is tight, cutting headcount may seem like a solution to reducing spending, but in reality, it creates fear across employees and stunts creativity. Resorting to layoffs indirectly communicates to the team that the organization will put itself above the people who support it.thriveglobal.com
