This may have been José Mourinho's 1,000th match in charge as a professional manager, but for the first time in his illustrious career, he finally knows what it's like to lead a team as dramatic as Roma. Thanks to the international break sapping some of his key players of their usual vigor, Roma was plagued by some heavy legs this evening as they hosted Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico, resulting in some...shall we say...uneven football from the Giallorossi throughout the evening.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO