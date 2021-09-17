Sutro Biopharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that on September 15, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) representing an aggregate of 150,000 shares of Sutro common stock and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 145,000 shares of Sutro common stock to 3 new employees. The grants were made as an inducement material to the employees' acceptance of employment with Sutro and were approved by the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).www.thepress.net
