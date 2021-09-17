Brooklyn Nets news: Nets sign former Lakers forward Devontae Cacok

After 21 games playing for the purple and gold in Los Angeles, Devontae Cacok has found his new chapter. The Nets have signed the 24-year-old to a non-guaranteed deal where he would have to compete for an open two way spot. That task will start for him on September 28th when he reports to training camp in San Diego with the team.

Cook averaged 2.1 PPG and 1.6 RPG in 5.1 MPG for the Lakers throughout the span of two seasons. The young big man has no problem moving down to the center position, but he primarily prefers playing power forward standing at 6’7.”

