I am happy to report that at the time of writing this I have never experienced what it feels like to lose everything I have ever owned in a fire. I can only imagine the physical and emotional stress that comes with something like this. In the best case scenario you and all your loved ones are physically unharmed and you are only completely displaced for an undefined amount of time. Oh and you need to worry about insurance money coming in to replace your belongings/ fix the damage to your home all while making sure this experience isn't too traumatic for your family. IT'S A LOT! And housefires happen all the time.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO