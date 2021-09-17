CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Gov. Hochul orders immediate release of 191 Rikers Island inmates, citing 'technical' violations

By New York Post
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said she was ordering the immediate release of 191 inmates who are locked up on Rikers Island for what she called "technical" violations of their parole from state prison. Hochul made the announcement before signing into law the "Less Is More Act" that will stop...

Comments / 857

Marcus Edward
8d ago

so defund and reduce the police force...then...release 200 convicted felons who can't do the bare minimum to comply with the terms of their sentences. what could possibly go wrong?

T's a Jerk
8d ago

Truly hope her decision making DIRECTLY has an impact on her personal life 🤬🤬🤬 What's good for the goose, is good for the privileged! 💥🎯👏👏👏👏

left
8d ago

hahaha. Basically, parole doesn't exist anymore..just early release? Murder rate is about to reach 1970s levels. I love watching the weekly gun fights in the Times Square area. Keep it up Democrats and blacks

