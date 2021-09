Fire up the coffee, iron your dress clothes and prepare yourself mentally and physically: A date has been set for the 2021 Oklahoma special session on redistricting. Less than an hour after finishing a press conference to introduce Allison Garrett as the new chancellor for Oklahoma’s higher education system, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he is calling the Oklahoma Legislature into a special session Monday, Nov. 15, for the purpose of establishing new congressional district boundaries and tweaking the new state legislative district boundaries they passed earlier this year.

