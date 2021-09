Thomas Tuchel shouldered the blame as Saul Niguez suffered the ignominy of being replaced at half-time on his Chelsea debut. 'It was a hard decision but I had the feeling he struggled,' said Tuchel. 'There were some big mistakes, passing mistakes, easy ball losses which is very unusual for him. He struggled with the intensity. You could see he isn't fully adapted.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO