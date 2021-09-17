CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s newly-dyed hair showcased on Instagram

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold the back page, get Graeme Souness on the phone, Paul Pogba has had his hair done!. Pogba has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, providing seven assists in his opening four Premier League fixtures. No player in the competition’s history has achieved that previously. The Frenchman, as much...

www.yardbarker.com

Related
International Business Times

Manchester United Rumors: Solskjaer Reveals Bargaining Chip To Keep Pogba

Despite failing to offer Paul Pogba a fresh set of terms this past transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident the midfielder will stay. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has brought about a lot of changes in Manchester United, including Pogba’s stance on his rumored exit. As it stands, the World Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: New Stars Could Convince Paul Pogba To Stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could make Paul Pogba decide to extend his stay with the club. Pogba has stalled on signing an extension with United and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. "It's up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Paul Pogba's Brother Gives An Update On His Manchester United Future

Paul Pogba's future is still up in the air, after his brother appeared to deny claims that the midfielder was leaning towards staying due to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Pogba's contract at Manchester United is due to expire at the end of this season, leaving the possibility that he walks away from the club for free for the second time in his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba 'is leaning towards STAYING at Manchester United... with Saturday's Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired win against Newcastle having significant bearing on midfielder's future'

Paul Pogba is now leaning towards staying at Manchester United, with talks over extending his current deal expected to take place in due course, according to reports. The 28-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and that has led to fears at Old Trafford the World Cup winner could depart on a free transfer next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Celebrating in STYLE! Paul Pogba dances on stage with Burna Boy at Parklife festival just hours after helping Manchester United to thumping 4-1 victory over Newcastle

Paul Pogba swapped his football boots for dancing shoes after Manchester United's thumping victory over Newcastle, jumping on stage with Burna Boy to celebrate. Cristiano Ronaldo powered the Red Devils to victory with a double on his debut, before Pogba setup Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard's strikes to wrap up an unforgettable day at Old Trafford.
WORLD
The Independent

Paul Pogba: Mino Raiola opens door for Manchester United star to rejoin Juventus

Mino Raiola has opened the door to Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United for Juventus next summer when his contract expires, but has confirmed talks over an extension will take place.The player’s agent admits the France midfielder’s future is unclear with more talks scheduled to take place with the Red Devils. Pogba has begun the season well with United, operating both as a left-sided midfielder and through the middle, leading to seven Premier League assists in four appearances as United sit top of the table.But Raiola has heightened speculation over the 28-year-old’s future, with the Old Lady a contender to sign him on a free transfer should a new deal at Old Trafford fail to materialise. “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester United and we’ll see what happens,” Raiola told Rai Sport.“Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes - but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”The Old Lady signed Pogba on a free transfer in 2012, with the player breaking out into the world class player he is today.After spending four seasons in Turin, Pogba returned to Manchester United for €100m in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba has NOT decided whether he will stay at Man United but will do so 'when it's the right time', claims his brother Mathias... just months after urging him to sign for Barcelona

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, says the midfielder has not decided whether he will stay at Manchester United beyond this season but will do so when it's the 'right time'. The Frenchman is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all thought to be interested in signing him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
centralrecorder.com

Paul Merson was Amazed by Manchester United’s Game

Young Boys “wouldn’t have touched the ball” if they were playing a 10-man Manchester City rather than United. That’s ex-England striker Paul Merson’s claim – as he blames boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for United’s surprise 2-1 Champions League loss in Switzerland. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-half red card turned the match after...
MANCHESTER, CT
The Independent

Paul Pogba’s agent says ‘still a chance’ the player will return to Juventus

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out the France midfielder leaving Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.Pogba’s current United deal expires at the end of the season, and the 28-year-old could leave for nothing if his contract runs down.Raiola has admitted he will seek talks with United over World Cup-winner Pogba’s future.But the influential super agent has also left the door open for a possible return to former club Juventus “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man United and we’ll see what happens,” Raiola told Rai Sport.🗣 Big three points today! 🔴🔥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sSSZ46DhAe— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 11, 2021“Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s still a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes – but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”Pogba has laid on seven assists in helping United climb top of the Premier League table in a fine start to the new campaign.Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy will be keen to retain the services of one of their most high-profile athletes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

