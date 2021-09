Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go head to head in the Champions League on Tuesday after a summer which underlined their status as the new superpowers of European football, and any possible restraints on their enormous spending could soon disappear along with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The story of PSG, City and Financial Fair Play (FFP) is essentially the story of the last decade in European football. Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bought City in 2008, while in 2010 Qatar Sports Investments purchased PSG. Also in 2010, UEFA introduced FFP in response to a debt crisis that was submerging clubs across the continent.

UEFA ・ 15 HOURS AGO