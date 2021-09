With the return of in-person racing, trail runners had a busy weekend, both in Canada and in other parts of the world. Canadian runners had the opportunity to compete in races in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec in a variety of distances, while others completed the Dragon’s Back mountain race in the U.K. Runners in Italy also began the famous Tour des Géants, which they expect to complete this Saturday. Below are the results from all the trail action this weekend.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO