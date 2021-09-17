Old Town High School to resume in-person classes Monday
Old Town High School will resume in person classes come Monday after hundreds of students were identified as close contacts tied to multiple cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the school identified 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 students who needed to quarantine as a result because of potential exposure to the virus. Due to the high volume of contacts and cases, the school shifted to remote learning Thursday and Friday.bangordailynews.com
