CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Latest Kicker Addition Not New to Titans

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auj1X_0bziVszq00

The Tennessee Titans have gone through so many kickers since the start of the 2019 season that they have started to recycle them.

Friday, they signed Ryan Santoso to their practice squad as insurance against any performance or health issues with Randy Bullock.

Santoso was one of five kickers who spent time with Tennessee during the 2019 season but the only one of the five who never attempted any placekicks. He appeared in three games as a kickoff specialist but was released after only 53 percent of his kicks reached the end zone.

To make room on the practice squad, tackle Christian DiLauro was released.

Santoso kicked for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. He was 2-2 on field goals and 1-2 on PATs but was released on Tuesday. Carolina acquired him late in August via a trade with the New York Giants. He spent all of last season on the Giants’ practice squad but did not appear in a game.

Bullock was signed to the Titans’ active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, a day after Michael Badgley was released. Assuming he kicks in Sunday’s game at Seattle, Bullock will be Tennessee’s eighth different placekicker in 34 regular season games.

Badgley had the job in last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals but missed one of his two PATs and his only field goal attempt.

“We obviously have to find a way to find a kicker that can come in and be consistent for us,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “We’ve got to turn every leaf over and see what we can get.

“We’re going to go with (Bullock). We thought (Bullock) had a really good practice beforehand and his tryout, did really well for us (Wednesday). … We’re excited for him, and hopefully we can get that consistency with him.”

But they have added Santoso, just in case.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPanthers

Panthers Waive Ryan Santoso, Sign New Kicker

Ryan Santoso's stint in Carolina was a rather short one as the Panthers waived him on Tuesday afternoon. Santoso was acquired by the Panthers during the preseason from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional 7th round pick to compete with the struggling Joey Slye. Santoso beat out Slye for the job but missed an extra point in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Titans' new-look offense struggling vs. Cards

The Tennessee Titans’ vaunted offense is stumbling to start the season. The Arizona Cardinals are having penalty issues again but still have a 10-0 lead over Tennessee. The Titans added seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones during the offseason to an offense that already has AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown. Yet Tennessee went three-and-out on its opening series, then Chandler Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill and stripped him of the ball on the second play of the next drive.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker

The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss. The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and also released linebacker Jan Johnson from the practice squad. They signed safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
NBC Sports

Titans waive Michael Badgley, no kicker currently on 53-man roster

The Titans announced several roster moves on Monday, including one that left them without a kicker on their 53-man roster. Michael Badgley was waived a day after he missed a field goal and an extra point in the team’s 38-13 loss to the Cardinals. Badgley was signed to the active roster the day before the game when Sam Ficken was placed on injured reserve.
NFL
Seattle Times

Titans put Ficken on IR, Badgley replaces him at kicker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have yet another new kicker to open the season, placing Sam Ficken on injured reserve and signing Michael Badgley off the practice squad Saturday. Ficken hurt his right groin and was added to the injury report Friday when limited at practice. The...
NFL
WKRN

Titans sign kicker, place starter on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The kicking carousel has finally stopped. For now. The Titans announce they’ve signed Randy Bullock to the active roster off the practice squad. Bullock was added to the practice squad last week and has yet to spend a full week with the team. This move comes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickers#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants#Badgley#The Arizona Cardinals
USA Today

Panthers could already have a new kicker in Week 2

Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. But your favorite thiccker (thicc + kicker . . . get it?) may be on the outs. Sunday was not a perfect opening game for current Panthers kicker Ryan Santoso. And as head coach Matt Rhule stated on Monday, he’ll still have to compete for his job with the weight of that outing on his shoulders.
NFL
USA Today

Mike Vrabel jokes about how many kickers Titans have had

The Tennessee Titans have had so many kickers during the tenure of head coach Mike Vrabel — and particularly since 2019 — that even he isn’t trying to accurately keep count. When asked about new kicker Randy Bullock on Wednesday, Vrabel joked that the Titans have had 53 kickers since...
NFL
Seattle Times

Titans sign kicker Randy Bullock, put safety Hooker on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have another new kicker, signing Randy Bullock off their practice squad, and safety Amani Hooker becomes the latest starter on injured reserve. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, a day after releasing kicker Michael Badgley. Tennessee signed Bullock to the practice squad Saturday...
NFL
WKRN

Titans waive kicker among other Monday moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The term “kicker carousel” was made for the situation the Titans have been faced with over the last two seasons and change. Including 2019, 2020 and week 1 of 2021, the two-toned blue have gone through ten kickers following years of consistency with Ryan Succop. *Add...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
titaninsider.com

Will Titans ever figure out the kicker dilemma?

The kicking carousel has spun again with the Titans, and who knows if it will stop anytime soon. Since Mike Vrabel became the Titans head coach in 2018, the Titans – with the signing of Randy Bullock on Tuesday, will now employ their 10th kicker over the past three seasons.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans bring back kicker Ryan Santoso to practice squad

The list of kickers signed by the Tennessee Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad Friday. Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso will provide insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve.
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
344
Followers
450
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy