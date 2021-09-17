Hertford County E911 spreads awareness on suicide prevention
WINTON – In recognition of suicide prevention worldwide, Hertford County E911 distributed yellow ribbons to all local law enforcement agencies as well as EMS personnel in Hertford County. These fellow first responders assisted Hertford County E911 in their efforts of spreading awareness to this top ten mental health issue as they wore the ribbons attached to their uniforms during the whole week of Sept 6-10.www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
