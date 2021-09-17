CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

Hertford County E911 spreads awareness on suicide prevention

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTON – In recognition of suicide prevention worldwide, Hertford County E911 distributed yellow ribbons to all local law enforcement agencies as well as EMS personnel in Hertford County. These fellow first responders assisted Hertford County E911 in their efforts of spreading awareness to this top ten mental health issue as they wore the ribbons attached to their uniforms during the whole week of Sept 6-10.

#Suicide Prevention#Hertford County E911#Ems#Trillium Real Crisis

