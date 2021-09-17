CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Products 9/15/2021 Featuring Adafruit LED Glasses Front Panel – 116 RGB LEDs with I2C Driver – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! (Video)

By Angelica
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnodized Aluminum Metal Keyboard Plate for 60% / GH60 Cases (0:07) Anodized Black Aluminum Metal Keyboard Plate for GH60 Cases (0:07) Anodized Purple Aluminum Metal Keyboard Plate for GH60 Case (0:07) Felt Padding for 60% / GH60 Keyboard Cases (0:54) Light Up Key Switch Keychain – White LED – MX...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

VL53LCX STEMMA QT Breakout Design

We just got an email about the VL53L5CX this morning, and it inspired up to whip up a Stemma QT breakout for this new Time of Flight sensor. This sensor is kinda neat in that not only does it have up to 4 meter ranging, but it also has ‘depth mapping’ of 4×4 or 8×8, which is a first for ToF sensors that we’ve ever seen. All over I2C, so it should not be too hard to make a library!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 9/14/21 FM Radio Transmitter @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit Stereo FM Transmitter with RDS/RBDS Breakout – Si4713, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

LG announces its Direct View LED (DVLED) display for high-end residential installs

LG has announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series for high-end residential installations up to 325″ diagonal. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is unlike any other residential display technology, using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (depending on resolution) to deliver LG performance with exceptional brightness, great viewing angles, and a very high color gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! #Adafruit #AskAnEngineer

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/15/2021 LIVE! – video.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCTS – Small + Large Inductive Coils and 10 Wireless LED Kits – 5V + 24V

NEW PRODUCTS – Small + Large Inductive Coils and 10 Wireless LED Kits – 5V + 24V. Adding LEDs to anything makes it 5x better — it’s a scientific fact! But when you have LEDs, you’ve got wires and power supplies and all that stuff is kinda annoying. What if you could have LEDs that light up without any wires or soldering or battery packs? Sounds magical! That’s what makes these Inductive Coils and 10 Wireless LED Kits so nifty. They use electromagnetic fields and inductive coupling to pass power through the air to light up lil LEDs soldered onto coils.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: MEMS analog microphone #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit

On today’s Great Search (video): we’re now used to parts being unavailable, and when designing a new board, we noticed the MEMS microphone we’ve used before, SPW2430, is NRND (Not Recommended for New Designs). Let’s look at some alternatives for analog MEMS mics!. See on Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/short/d2w32b4d. See episodes...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

VIDEO: 1980 Texas Instruments “Programmer Calculator”

1980 was a different world. Things we now take for granted, like doing math on a computer — A MACHINE DESIGNED TO DO MATH — were often impractical. You might’ve kept a calculator alongside your computer so you could math while you math. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: National Hispanic Heritage Month, CircuitPython 7.0.0, CP2102N to replace CP2104 Breakout, VL53LCX STEMMA QT Breakout Design & More!

We’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. National Hispanic Heritage...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Stemma QT-fication of LED backpacks

Our HT16K33-based LED backpacks are a classic Adafruit design we’ve sold for many many years. So we’re thinking of updating them to QT-fication for easy plug-n-play usage. We’re going to do the 7-segment and quad-alphanum at the same time. maybe also a mini 16×8 too – video. Stop breadboarding and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Sian Proctor is the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft

As the pilot for the Inspiration4 mission, Sian Proctor is inspiration to never give up on your goals. From the New York Times:. Dr. Proctor, who is African American and holds a doctorate in science education, had come close to becoming an astronaut the old-fashioned way. She said that in 2009, she was among 47 finalists whom NASA selected from 3,500 applications. The space agency chose nine new astronauts that year. Dr. Proctor was not one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Adafruit IS31FL3741

Add a splash of RGB LEDs to a project you're working on, with this adorable 13x9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features -- no surprise -- 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13x9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. Unlike our 8x8 DotStar grid here, these are...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

EU: USB-C chargers for all phones

EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones – BBC News – Around half of chargers sold with mobile phones in the European Union in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, a Commission impact assessment study in 2019 found.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses—a wearable concept device #WearableWednesday

Smart glasses are gaining traction in the wearable sector, at least with manufacturers. These glasses aim to be a replacement for a phone instead of an accessory. Via TechXplore:. In its announcement, Xiaomi notes that by creating a pair of smart eyeglasses, the company is seeking to produce a device...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Ghost in the Shell Mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thanks for making cool tiny hardware, and for all your work on. CircuitPython. I started this as an excuse to learn how to code and working.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Watch a Deep Dive w/Scott at 2pm Pacific Friday @tannewt

Join Scott Friday, September 24th, on Adafruit YouTube or Twitch at 2pm Pacific. Join the Discord and ask to be added to the “Deep Divers” role to be notified of time changes. The plan is to continue hacking TinyUSB on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and answer any questions...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IS31FL3741 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

Add a ton of RGB LEDs to a project you’re working on, with this adorable IS31FL3741 13×9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features — no surprise — 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13×9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. These are not NeoPixel or DotStar or other ‘smart’ RGB LEDs. Instead of having a li’l chip in each LED, there’s one large controller chip that handles all the PWM for you. The ISSI IS32FL3741 communicates over I2C and can set each LED element with 8 bit PWM for 24-bit color across the RGB elements, for beautiful color! There’s an adjustable current driver, so you can brighten or dim the whole display without losing color resolution. It comes complete with STEMMA QT connectors making getting started with it as simple as plugging it in!
ELECTRONICS

