USW Local 7600 Announces Pause on Labor Management Partnership as Kaiser Pursues Plans that Would Exacerbate Worker Shortage, Imperil Community Care
FONTANA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers Local 7600, which represents 7,400 workers across 72 Kaiser Permanente locations in Southern California, today announced that they would pause participation in their longstanding labor-management partnership. This comes after the health care giant repeatedly signaled that it is not taking the partnership seriously, jeopardizing the system's ability to keep workers and patients safe.www.thepress.net
