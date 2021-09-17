CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 2,024 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Additional Deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeW45_0bziVN4f00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,024 new confirmed COVID cases and 16 additional deaths in the state on Friday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 738,303. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,062.

There were 107,615 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.26%.

There are 704 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 176 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
krcrtv.com

Young adult dies of COVID-19 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A young adult in the 35-44 age range has died of COVID-19 in Butte County, public health officials announced Tuesday. "The individual was unvaccinated and did not have any significant underlying health conditions," Butte County Public Health wrote in a press release. County health officials are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 500 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Who Is Eligible? Dr. Mallika Marshall On Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster Shot

BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA has finally authorized booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens and other high-risk groups. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions about booster shots pertaining to the Pfizer vaccine. Q: Doctor, does this mean people can go out and get a booster shot now? A: Not yet. Yes, the FDA has authorized boosters for people over 65 and people who have health conditions that put them at higher risk of getting severe COVID. Boosters should be given at least six months after the second Pfizer dose. After that decision, a CDC panel recommended boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Dip Below 800

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 In Illinois: Case Count Declines For 3rd Consecutive Week; Infection Rate Lowest Since July

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is continuing to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, as the statewide infection rate has dropped to its lowest point since mid-July. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the past week, including 239 additional deaths. It’s the third week in a row the weekly case count has dropped in Illinois, with the state averaging 3,112 new cases per day in the past seven days, a 28% decline from three weeks ago. The state’s average infection rate has dropped for four weeks in a row, with...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Ready To Go For Those Eligible In Massachusetts

NEWTON (CBS) — By midday Friday, Union Pharmacy in Newton had already given out two dozen Pfizer booster shots. Neal Walden got one of them. “Because we have four little grandchildren, none of which are able to be vaccinated at this time, and we take care of them all the time,” he said. Local pharmacists say they have plenty of supply, and WBZ-TV found plenty of takers. Denise Groen is eligible not only because she’s an elder care worker, but she has underlying medical conditions too. “I had a kidney transplant. My immune system is very low,” said Groen. Major pharmacy chains like...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CVS, Walgreens Start Offering Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — CVS and Walgreens say they will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for those who are eligible. CVS says it is currently offering the booster dose at 5,600 CVS stores across the country, which includes 158 locations in Massachusetts. They are encouraging those who are eligible to schedule an appointment in advance online. Starting on Saturday, Walgreens said people who are eligible can schedule appointments online or over the phone. New Walgreens customers will be asked to verify their eligibility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for the Pfizer COVID booster shots early Friday. First, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Former FDA Commissioner: Delta Variant May Be Last Major Wave Of Infection

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Could the Delta variant be the last sweeping wave of COVID-19 in the nation? That’s the prediction from a former FDA commissioner. “You’re going to see the Delta variant course its way through different parts of the country now that said, this is probably the last major wave of infection to sweep the nation,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner. The U.S. is still battling the delta variant and will likely continue to into the winter. The variant is well known for how transmissible it’s been, which has further emphasizing the push for vaccines. “There is as possibility that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

City Of Fort Worth Opens New Mass COVID Vaccination Clinic

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth opened a new mass vaccination clinic this week and is already giving booster shots to those who are eligible. It’s similar to the drive-thru clinics they operated this past spring. “What’s unique about this one is you don’t have to have an appointment,” said Brandon Bennett, director of code compliance and public health for the City of Fort Worth. “You don’t have to show proof of insurance.” You also don’t have to be a Fort Worth resident in order to get your first, second or third shot there. “This is not about boundaries,” Bennett said....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC: If You Are Immunocompromised, Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local health leaders are stressing the importance of COVID-19 booster shots. On Friday, UPMC doctors discussed the ever-changing federal guidance on those shots. They say if you are immunocompromised, get the shot. The doctors do you want people to know if you are healthy, you should be protected. “It really doesn’t add something dramatically new. It’s essentially a review system for your immune system,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy said. Dr. Yealy and UPMC Medical Director Dr. Graham Snyder said the shots will be an added layer of protection for people who are immunocompromised. “It’s not because we’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSMV

TDH to distribute COVID booster doses starting today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health started offering COVID booster doses on Friday. People can receive a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if they meet the following qualifications:. Booster shot criteria. People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy