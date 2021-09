Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar has made a decision about which gaming organization he's going to join, and an announcement will be made on Monday, September 20th at 3 p.m. CT. The streamer teased the announcement on Twitter today, but he chose his words carefully, ensuring that there weren't any actual hints about the organization. Obviously, this will come as a disappointment to some fans, but there will be plenty of time to speculate over the next day. Given the streamer's popularity, it seems like a possibility he could end up with any group, at this point!

