CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fair Lawn, NJ

Fair Lawn art teacher had sexual relationship, gave student drugs prosecutor says

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of CHRISTINE E. KNUDSEN (DOB: 11/17/1976; separated; high school teacher) of 18 A Townley Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Fair Lawn Police Department under the direction of Chief Glen Cauwels.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

East Stroudsburg Man Sentenced To 68 Months’ Imprisonment For Trafficking In Fentanyl And Cocaine While Serving A Term Of Federal Supervised Release

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Grier Woodall, age 43, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on September 29, 2021, to 27 months’ imprisonment to be followed by a 6-year term of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking. Because Woodall engaged in this new criminal conduct while serving a term of federal supervised release, Judge Mannion also sentenced Woodall to a consecutive 41 month term of imprisonment on the supervised release violation, resulting in a total aggregate sentence of 68 months.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced To Over 17 Years In Prison

FORT WAYNE – Nathan Wilkes, age 39, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Fair Lawn, NJ
Government
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Education
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Fair Lawn, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
Education
Shore News Network

Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Drugs via the Dark Web

BOSTON – A Brockton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston in connection with conspiring to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. Binh Thanh Le, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, Ketamine and Alprazolam (Xanax). U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2022.
BROCKTON, MA
Shore News Network

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty After Cocaine And A Loaded Weapon Were Found In His Residence

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Adrian Funderburk, 37, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Sexual Relationship
Shore News Network

Ludington Man Sentenced To 19 Years For Being A Felon In Possession Of Firearms And Ammunition

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN —U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, of Ludington, Michigan, was sentenced to 228 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Monday September 27, 2021. Mr. Kaiser was also ordered to pay a $300 special assessment, and, when he is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for a period of 3 years. Judge Maloney, in imposing sentence, commented that Mr. Kaiser posed a “very significant threat to the public.”
LUDINGTON, MI
Shore News Network

Federal Grand Jury Indicts 15 For Their Roles in Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization Operating in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that a federal grand jury has returned two indictments charging 15 individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County. Charged in a 15-count indictment are: Ramon David Alston,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Co-defendants Sentenced to Federal Prison Resulting from Eisenhower Parkway Corridor Drug Trafficking Investigation

MACON, Ga. – Four co-defendants found guilty on various methamphetamine distribution charges were sentenced to prison this week as a result of an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels located in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor of Macon, Georgia. As a result of the full investigation into this methamphetamine trafficking organization, agents seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
MACON, GA
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Mexican with Active Felony Warrant

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested two sex offenders and a Mexican national with an outstanding warrant for manslaughter. This morning, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a male Mexican national near a levee in Brownsville, Texas. During processing, agents discovered the subject, has an outstanding felony warrant out of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Waco, Texas for intoxicated manslaughter. The subject was turned over to Cameron County Sheriff’s Office pending his extradition to McLennan County.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Shore News Network

Boston PD looking for Hit and Run Suspect

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETS – The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Hit and Run in Dorchester. At about 7:23 AM, Officers from District B2 responded to a call for a child that was struck by a vehicle at Columbia Road and Intervale Street. The operator of the above motor vehicle did not stop and fled the scene following the incident. Detectives assigned to District B2 obtained surveillance video and were informed that the vehicle’s front passenger quarter panel was damaged along with the hood.
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

30 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged For Shooting Murder in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On September 21, 2021, at approximately 1:58 a.m., Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers discovered 27 year-old Kevin Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy