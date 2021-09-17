Fair Lawn art teacher had sexual relationship, gave student drugs prosecutor says

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETS – The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Hit and Run in Dorchester. At about 7:23 AM, Officers from District B2 responded to a call for a child that was struck by a vehicle at Columbia Road and Intervale Street. The operator of the above motor vehicle did not stop and fled the scene following the incident. Detectives assigned to District B2 obtained surveillance video and were informed that the vehicle’s front passenger quarter panel was damaged along with the hood.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO