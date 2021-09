Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will conduct the first sale in more than two years of delinquent Cook County property taxes on Nov. 5, 2021. About $163.4 million in unpaid 2018 property taxes (that were to be paid in 2019) is due on 36,000 homes, businesses, and land. Less than $1,000 is owed on 11,744 properties in Chicago and 7,700 properties in suburban Cook County.