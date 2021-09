CONCORD, N.C. — Violet Defense — an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology — has entered into a multi-year partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. As part of the deal that runs through the 2023 season, Violet Defense will serve as the primary partner for a combined four races this season on both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher’s Ford Mustangs. For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Violet Defense will continue to be featured on the No. 6 car for multiple races, and join Brad Keselowski as he makes his debut with Roush Fenway in the 2022 season.

CONCORD, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO