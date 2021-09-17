Odette was a short-lived storm over the open Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dangerous and powerful Category 4 Hurricane Sam is not expected to strike Bermuda, but is forecast bring tropical storm conditions to the territory and other islands. The storm has max sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and is located 380 miles south-southeast of Bermuda moving north-northwest at 17 miles per hour. Although the center of Sam is forecast to stay east of Bermuda, tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda by Friday night or early Saturday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night and then it will start to weaken late weekend into early next week as it moves northeastward into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Victor is moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic ocean. Victor is located 630 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands moving NW at 15 miles per hour. Victor is expected to remain a tropical storm although some slight strengthening is possible through tonight. This weekend Victor is forecast to weaken as it moves Northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to South Florida at this time.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO