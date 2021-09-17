CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SpotemGottem Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Shooting – Report

By Aleia Woods
 9 days ago
SpotemGottem has been shot in Miami. The Florida rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, was reportedly shot multiple times on Florida's I-95 highway, north of NW 125 Street. A rep for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to XXL on Friday (Sept. 17) that the driver and rear passenger, which they did not name, were victims in the incident stemming from a road rage incident on the highway. The shooting took place at approximately 3:19 a.m., with the car they were in being shot 22 times on the driver's side.

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

