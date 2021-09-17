CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailors Haven set to celebrate Oktoberfest on Sept. 18

By Staff Reports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce Labor Day’s ship has sailed, it seems it’s never too early to get your German on. Sailors Haven is all about staying ahead of the game — that’s why it is set to host an Oktoberfest party this weekend. Here’s what you need to know about the big bash...

