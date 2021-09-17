Sailors Haven set to celebrate Oktoberfest on Sept. 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park is celebrating its German roots and welcoming Autumn with a traditional fall festival featuring Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes, and music. The 12th annual OktOBERfest will run from September 24th through October 31st, 2021. Live Oompah Bands will perform in Authentic Costumes each day during OktOBERfest. The shows are FREE and will be held upstairs in the Seasons of Ober Restaurant. Showtimes will be 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, DAILY. Guests may be seated 30 minutes prior to show time. The Restaurant Menu will feature a variety of OktOBERfest signature dishes, including an assortment of schnitzel, sausage and sauerkraut entrees,

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO