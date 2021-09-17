CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka students protest school’s handling of rape accusation

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — More than 100 Topeka West High School students protested outside the school Friday over administrators’ handling of a male student who they said raped a female student during the summer and repeatedly harasses females at the school.

Students carried signs and chanted during the protest, which district officials said did not disrupt classes at Topeka West, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Aarion Gray, director of instructional services for the district, said Topeka West administrators recently became aware of the alleged rape. He said district officials were unaware of any incidents at Topeka West related to the subject of Friday’s protest.

Topeka police went to the school Tuesday to take a report on a sexual assault that a 17-year-old student allegedly committed July 17 in at Topeka home, police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said.

The student was placed in juvenile detention Friday after an alleged probation violation stemming from an earlier conviction, she said.

