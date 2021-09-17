Amnesty deal offers drivers a chance to settle toll debts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are offering drivers a chance to settle their toll debts.

Anyone with outstanding violations from Route 1 or Interstate 96 from January 2014 to April 2020 is eligible, The News Journal reported. The one-time amnesty program will allow drivers to settle their debts for a fraction of what they owe, the Department of Transportation said.

The department is waiving civil penalties and administrative fees if drivers pay the original toll and an amnesty fee. Starting Oct. 1, drivers with toll violations will be sent a letter offering amnesty and they’ll have 60 days to settle their debt. Drivers can arrange to make payments on their balance, but they must be paid off by Dec. 31.

With various fees and a civil penalty surcharge, an unpaid $1 toll can grow to $88.50 in less than two months.

The program aims to collect debts that otherwise might go unpaid. Delaware collects more than $190 million annually from the tolls on I-95 and Route 1, but officials said the state is owed more than $143 million in toll debt.