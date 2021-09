Ever wonder what happens to all those Japanese domestic market cars seized for being imported before becoming legal under the the 25-year rule? Some are crushed, but others are sold in lots on state-approved auction sites. That will be the case for this lot of 20 Japan-only treasures of the late Nineties shipped over, seized, and listed for sale in bulk. All 20 of them can be yours, if you have somewhere outside of the U.S. to legally ship them immediately.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO