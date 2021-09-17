CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Trump Endorses Election Fraud Lawyer For Michigan AG

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqbty_0bziNlmJ00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer who has made false claims about vote-counting machines in Michigan’s 2020 election has won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for state attorney general.

Matthew DePerno secured Trump’s support Wednesday night. It could prove decisive when Republicans meet at conventions next year to endorse and later nominate a candidate to face Democrat Dana Nessel, who is up for reelection.

DePerno, who is from Kalamazoo, was the attorney for an Antrim County resident who unsuccessfully sued after a clerk’s error led the county to initially erroneously show a local victory for Joe Biden over Trump. It was quickly corrected. A post-election hand-count audit of every Antrim ballot found that Dominion Voting Systems machines accurately counted the votes.

“He has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam,” said Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in Michigan by about 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.

The election was not stolen from Trump. No widespread corruption was found.

In July, Nessel opened an investigation at the request of a Republican-led legislative committee that alleged people were making baseless allegations about the results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends. The lawmakers’ report, which uncovered no systemic fraud in Michigan, did not specify who should be investigated. But people mentioned in it include DePerno, who has criticized GOP legislators for not ordering a statewide review of all ballots, machines and software.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has said the election’s integrity and accuracy have been affirmed by more than 250 audits. Those included a review of procedures in at least 200 in-person voting precincts; a review of records and procedures related to absentee ballot counting in four large cities, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Sterling Heights, and Livonia; and a comparison of 18,000 randomly selected ballots to the statewide total, showing “strong evidence” that the outcome was correct.

Also running for attorney general is Republican state Rep. Ryan Berman, a lawyer from Oakland County’s Commerce Township. Another potential candidate is former House Speaker Tom Leonard, who lost to Nessel in 2018 by 2.8 percentage points but fared better than other top-of-the-ticket Republicans.

DePerno’s campaign called Trump’s endorsement an “absolute honor” and said he is liberals’ “worst nightmare.”

Nessel tweeted that Trump’s move was not surprising and makes DePerno the clear front-runner to challenge her.

“Our state is very much in danger of being taken over by the lunatic fringe if voters decide not to turn out in 2022,” she said while asking for campaign donations.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Detroit

Republicans Sue Over Excess Campaign Donations To Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party on Tuesday sued to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations, contending that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional. The lawsuit in federal court, also brought by party...
POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Top Michigan Health Official Khaldun Leaving For New Job

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and a top pandemic adviser to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is leaving state government for a new job. She will be replaced at least temporarily by Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, a senior public health physician in the Department of Health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Livonia, MI
CBS Detroit

Judge Sets March Trial For 5 Men In Michigan Governor Plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Assault Victims Protest Outside U-Michigan Board Meeting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Protesters, including some of the hundreds of people who survived sexual abuse by a University of Michigan sports doctor, gathered outside a meeting of the school’s governing board Thursday and called for more accountability by campus leaders. Former football player Chuck Christian handed out T-shirts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Passes 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the health department said Sept. 22. The state crossed that threshold by reporting 6,079 new cases over the last two days. There have been at least 20,781 deaths in Michigan linked to COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Detroit

Health Officer ‘Broken’ After Threats Tied To Mask Order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The public health officer in the Grand Rapids area said he’s a victim of “brute mob hatred” after ordering masks in schools in Kent County to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adam London told county commissioners that a woman tried to run his vehicle off the road in August immediately after the mask order. He is no longer making public appearances because of concerns about violence.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Prosecutor: I Need Help As Cases Rise

DETROIT (AP) — The chief law enforcer in Michigan’s largest county is pleading with retired assistant prosecutors to join her staff after a wave of departures and a “staggering” number of crimes in the Detroit area. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she’s losing staff to other jobs and can’t...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy