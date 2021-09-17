CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tomase: Why Cora's OK with belief team was never that good

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thought occurred to many of us in August as the Red Sox morphed from a first-place team into one fighting for its wild card life: Maybe they were never that good. The belief combined equal parts insult and reassurance -- insulting because it wrote off three great months of baseball, but reassuring because it suggested we were right to doubt them in February when Vegas didn't even predict a .500 record. It also let the team off the hook because what did we expect? They were never that good.

Bobby Dalbec’s season did a 180-degree turn when the Red Sox needed it most. It was good timing for him personally, too. The 26-year-old had big expectations entering this season after being a bright spot for Boston last year. But inconsistencies at the plate plagued him throughout this campaign — to the point that finding a first baseman was a point of emphasis for the Red Sox at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.
What Bill Belichick Doesn't Want To See On Patriots' 'Julian Edelman Day'. Alex Cora didn’t need a whole lot of convincing to put Xander Bogaerts in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup for their finale against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. The shortstop was activated from the COVID-19 related injury...
BOSTON -- With Boston's bullpen finally at full strength, manager Alex Cora is excited about the depth he will have in that department down the stretch, and he looks forward to deploying pitchers in the roles they are best suited for. However, closer will not be among the roles listed...
Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list. The Rule 5 reliever left Boston’s 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles after teammate Rafael Devers noticed something a bit off with his velocity. After one full inning of work, Whitlock came back out for more, but walked the first batter he faced and then came out of the game.
The Red Sox finally appear pointed towards October after sweeping the Orioles. With two games vs. the fading Mets and six against the indifferent O's and Nationals to close the season, it might not even matter what they do against the Yankees next weekend. That's the good news. But looming...
Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke pregame about his confidence in Boston’s lineup with some moving parts like Kyle Schwarber at first base, and the three-best outfield of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe. Cora’s confidence proved well-warranted...
These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are on a roll, though they haven’t exactly looked like the “Red” Sox for most of the team’s six-game win streak. And that will continue until this streak comes to an end. Four of Boston’s six straight victories have come at home, and in each of those wins, the team has been wearing their yellow “City Connect” uniforms. The team hadn’t worn the special Boston Marathon-themed unis since Patriots’ Day weekend in April, but brought them back to start their final homestand of the 2021 regular season. When the win streak kept going though, the team...
MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
