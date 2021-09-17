Tomase: Why Cora's OK with belief team was never that good

SEATTLE -- A few members of the Red Sox are sporting No. 21 for Wednesday’s game against the Mariners to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. Sept. 15 is “Roberto Clemente Day” throughout Major League Baseball, honoring the 15-time All-Star’s legacy. As part of the tribute, certain players and coaches can wear No. 21 instead of their usual uniform numbers. According to Major League Baseball, “all Roberto Clemente Award nominees and previous Award recipients will have the option to wear ‘21′ on their uniforms, joining players from Puerto Rico and others who wore the number during the 2020 commemoration of Roberto Clemente Day.” A few members of the Red Sox -- including manager Alex Cora, catcher Christian Vázquez, quality control coach Ramón Vazquez, first base coach Tom Goodwin, center fielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Jack López -- are wearing Clemente’s number against the Mariners. All other players and coaches are wearing a No. 21 patch on their uniform sleeves.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO