Developer sought for High Street parking lot near Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington

Sep. 17—For the second time in five years, a developer is being sought for the 17-acre High Street parking lot across from Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington. The Lexington Center Corporation, which oversees Central Bank Center, has issued a request for proposals to developers for possible ways to develop and generate income from the large surface parking lot that is bordered by High Street, Lexington Center Drive, Poplar Alley and Maxwell Street. Any project is expected to include a parking facility, according to the Lexington Center Corp. documents.