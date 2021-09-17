Red Bean Mooncakes With Salted Egg Yolk
In recent years, mooncake makers have taken their creations to new heights, using filling flavors like vanilla latte and rose jam. All are fun and delicious, but I always come back to the traditional flavors, including my favorite mooncake, which has a salted egg yolk inside. The savory yolk is at once creamy and crumbly, and pairs so well with the sweet dough surrounding it. If you’re lucky, you’ll find mooncakes with an egg yolk or two, which means there’s more of the best part to share with your family. I also love the sweet-and-salty contrast of a mooncake filled with rich and nutty red bean paste.www.epicurious.com
Comments / 0