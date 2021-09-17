CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Williamsport man accused of criminal solicitation

By Brett Crossley
 8 days ago
Williamsport, Pa. — Several lewd text messages were allegedly sent to a woman from a Williamsport man, who was eventually charged with several misdemeanor offenses. “I will pay $200 not $150” was the premise of the text that landed Clarence Allen Dishong, 31, of Williamsport a third-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal solicitation—patronizing prostitutes. Other offenses included first-degree terroristic threats, third-degree harassment, and first-degree stalking. All are misdemeanors.

