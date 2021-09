A day of missed opportunities led the Brewers to a 4-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs to close out the I-94 showdown series. The Crew loaded the bases or put the leadoff runner on in all but two innings. They left eleven stranded and went 2-11 with runners in scoring position. They threatened all day, but it was the Cubs who made the game-deciding rally in the eighth.

