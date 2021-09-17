Frank Schwindel has been crushing MLB pitching. Is that sustainable?
Frank Schwindel has been one of the best and most enjoyable stories surrounding the post-selloff Cubs. In 41 games and 169 plate appearances for the North Siders, he’s hitting .365/.414/.679 (57-for-156) with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. That’s already gotten him a National League Player of the Week award, and accolades from Cubs fans who have enjoyed his happy-go-lucky attitude toward playing the game. He’s an easy player to root for.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0