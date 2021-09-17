Frank Schwindel has been crushing MLB pitching. Is that sustainable?

We're in the homestretch now. Not much time left to play the waiver wire, which means you want to make sure your pickups count for something. One way to do that is to look at matchups the rest of the way, targeting the players with the most favorable road ahead. Another way is to zero in on the players most capable of making a substantive impact regardless of matchups -- the ones that have slipped through the cracks for one reason or another.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO