Flora de Mel houses Chattanooga area's first meadery and Levantine restaurant

Sep. 17—The Chattanooga area's first meadery, Flora de Mel, is now open in Rossville, along with kitchen-in-residence Calliope. Made with fermented honey, mead is considered the world's oldest alcoholic beverage and its popularity in the U.S. has grown exponentially in the U.S. over the past few decades. The number of commercial meaderies nationwide went from 60 in 2003 to more than 450 in 2020 — a 650% increase — and more than 200 more meaderies plan to open over the next two years, according to the American Mead Makers Association.