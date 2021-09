MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has ruled against a group of Minnesota parents who filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. In court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. denied Parents Advocating for Safe Schools’ motion for a temporary restraining order, which sought to require Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education to institute a mask mandate in all public K-12 schools. “While this court is gravely concerned about the public health consequences of the failure of school districts to implement the guidance of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO