CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Level 1 Probabilistic Safety Assessment Practices for Nuclear Power Plants with CANDU-Type Reactors

International Atomic Energy Agency
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis publication provides a comprehensive summary of experiences and results collected at a series of technical meetings of Member States currently operating CANDU-type nuclear power plants. Special emphasis is placed on supporting future harmonization in the regulatory framework, level 1 PSA methodologies and tools and level 1 PSA scope. In addition, information is shared on actions undertaken in response to lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident.

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ministers backing plans for additional new nuclear power plant in Anglesey to help reach net zero

The government is reportedly backing plans for another large-scale nuclear power plant in the UK to help the country achieve its net zero targets.It is in discussions with American nuclear reactor manufacturer Westinghouse amongst other groups, to develop the new plant in Anglesey, Wales, reports The Times.If the plans were to go ahead, the new plant would be able to generate enough electricity to power more than six million homes from the mid-2030s.It would come in addition to a nuclear plant under construction at Hinkley Point, Somerset, and a proposal for a new reactor at Sizewell, Suffolk, which is in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Nuclear and Renewables: Modelling Tool to Evaluate Hybrid Energy Systems

On the path to carbon neutrality, more than 40 countries and the European Union – representing over 70 per cent of global CO2 emissions – have committed to net zero objectives, most of them by 2050. The deployment of low-carbon energy sources will be key to reducing emissions from the energy sector, in which electricity and heat production account for about half of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. As countries plan their route to net zero – i.e. to have no net greenhouse gas emissions – advanced modelling tools will be essential to assess the two main options for low-carbon energy: nuclear power and renewables.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

UK in talks with Westinghouse over new nuclear power plant in Wales - The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in talks with U.S. nuclear reactor company Westinghouse on building a new atomic power plant on Anglesey in Wales, The Times reported. If it gets the go-ahead the new plant at Wylfa would be able to generate enough electricity to power more than six million homes and could be operational in the mid-2030s, The Times said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Friday

Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant To Say Goodbye To Its Radioactive Waste

Just before Thanksgiving, the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is expected to reach a historic milestone. All the radioactive fuel that generated electricity—and controversy—for nearly half a century will finally be removed from the reactor building. It will be stored outside in special steel and cement casks. The rare...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Plants#Candu
International Atomic Energy Agency

Nuclear Newcomers Share Experience as Regulatory Cooperation Forum Implements Strategic Plan

A year after the launch of the IAEA Regulatory Cooperation Forum (RCF) Strategic Plan 2020-2024, members of the RCF gathered for a plenary session today on the margins of the 65th IAEA General Conference. The plenary discussed the experience of countries introducing nuclear power for the first time and reviewed the implementation steps and progress of the Strategic Plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

AR system shows nuclear reactor damage in real time

Researchers from the University of Michigan have developed a new machine vision system for testing materials and parts for nuclear reactors. The system uses microscopy data to detect and quantify radiation-induced problems such as defects and swelling. The researchers hope the system could speed up the development of components for advanced nuclear reactors, which may play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
SCIENCE
kitco.com

MGX Minerals commences review of small modular nuclear reactor technology

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its statement, MGX said it is currently reviewing existing SMR designs, fuel and related commodities. In particular,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
International Atomic Energy Agency

Safeguarding the Nuclear Future: Small Modular Reactors

Small modular reactors (SMRs) offer significant potential for nuclear energy – thanks to their shorter construction timeline, greater adaptability and inherent safety features. Similar to all nuclear facilities and locations outside facilities subject to nuclear verification by the IAEA, the Agency will be required to verify that the nuclear material in SMRs remains in peaceful use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Country Nuclear Power Profiles

The Country Nuclear Power Profiles (CNPP) publication compiles background information on the status and development of nuclear power programmes across participating International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Member States. The publication summarizes organizational and industrial aspects of nuclear power programmes and provides information about the relevant legislative, regulatory and international framework in each participating State. The descriptive and statistical overview of the economic, energy and electricity situation in each State and its nuclear power framework is intended to serve as an integrated source of key background information about nuclear power programmes throughout the world. This 2021 edition contains updated country information for 26 out of 38 participating Member States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nny360.com

Nuclear power plant emergency plan information available online

OSWEGO COUNTY - The 2021-2022 public information brochure for the Oswego County radiological emergency plan is available online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies are available by calling 800-220-2159. The public information brochure is published by Exelon Generation for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Nuclear Operators' Forum Encourages Managers to Empower All Employees to be Leaders

Engaged leadership and open, trustful collaboration between managers and staff are crucial for operational excellence. And nuclear power plants are no exception. Sharing stories of leadership that led towards technical and human excellence and also reflecting on lessons learned and the value of empowering employees across the organizational hierarchy, a panel of senior nuclear managers highlighted the importance of employee empowerment at an online event during the 65th IAEA General Conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA and Industry Leaders Join Forces to Boost Nuclear Technology’s Role in Addressing Global Challenges

The heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and more than a dozen leading companies in the nuclear industry agreed at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday to work together to foster the role of nuclear technology in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Their overarching aim is to maximize the use of what IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi calls the “amazing ability of the atom” to combat climate change, treat diseases, prevent hunger and much else.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA and European Union Extend Cooperation in Nuclear Safety

Over a hundred nuclear safety review missions, environmental remediation at former uranium sites in Central Asia and more effective radioactive waste management in Africa: these are just some of the major achievements of the cooperation between the IAEA and the European Union (EU), which was extended today. “Thanks to EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

Grossi, Granholm Launch Preparations for 2022 IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, meeting on the margins of the 65th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, launched preparations today for the fifth IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, to be held in Washington, D.C. on 26-28 October 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

A Decade of Progress in Safety Since the Fukushima Daiichi Accident Highlighted at the Annual Forum of the International Nuclear Safety Group

Progress in decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, improved assessment of external hazards such as earthquakes, regulatory and safety upgrades implemented at nuclear power plants globally as well as the safety of advanced and innovative reactors were among topics discussed at the annual International Nuclear Safety Group (INSAG), held today on the side-lines of the 65th IAEA General Conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
959theriver.com

Energy Bill Guarantees Survival of the Nuclear Power Plants

Residents of one northern Illinois community are breathing easier after the signing of an energy policy bill that guarantees the survival of the city’s nuclear power plant. Since 1985, Byron has been home to two Exelon nuclear reactors that produce nearly 2,500 megawatts of energy, or enough to power around 2 million homes. Exelon had threatened to close the facility if the state did not provide new subsidies.
BYRON, IL
kitco.com

Rolls-Royce says working on nuclear reactor for space mining

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Apparently, the firm is researching how a micro nuclear power reactor could be used to propel rockets while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy