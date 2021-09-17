Level 1 Probabilistic Safety Assessment Practices for Nuclear Power Plants with CANDU-Type Reactors
This publication provides a comprehensive summary of experiences and results collected at a series of technical meetings of Member States currently operating CANDU-type nuclear power plants. Special emphasis is placed on supporting future harmonization in the regulatory framework, level 1 PSA methodologies and tools and level 1 PSA scope. In addition, information is shared on actions undertaken in response to lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident.www.iaea.org
