Level 1 Probabilistic Safety Assessment Practices for Nuclear Power Plants with CANDU-Type Reactors

The government is reportedly backing plans for another large-scale nuclear power plant in the UK to help the country achieve its net zero targets.It is in discussions with American nuclear reactor manufacturer Westinghouse amongst other groups, to develop the new plant in Anglesey, Wales, reports The Times.If the plans were to go ahead, the new plant would be able to generate enough electricity to power more than six million homes from the mid-2030s.It would come in addition to a nuclear plant under construction at Hinkley Point, Somerset, and a proposal for a new reactor at Sizewell, Suffolk, which is in...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO