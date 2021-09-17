CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

University professors request additional COVID protocols

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a letter submitted by the Sewanee chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) to the administration of the University of the South, requesting modifications to existing COVID-19 protocols. It is followed by a reply from Senior Vice President and Provost Dr. Nancy Berner, published with permission.

