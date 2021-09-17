University professors request additional COVID protocols

The following report is from a Belmont University faculty member who has requested anonymity. Last academic year, Belmont University did as much as possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it pretty much worked. This year, we have a new president who has thrown out all precautions except one: wearing masks indoors is mandated but rarely enforced, and social distancing is not required. Universities in Nashville are taking remarkably different approaches, similar to what’s happening in K-12 schools and other institutions, primarily in Republican-governed states. Teaching has become a scary proposition — I feel my health and that of my students, colleagues and the greater Nashville community is at risk due to our lack of mitigating efforts.

