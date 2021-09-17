CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in the Wabash Valley: 25,000 new cases in Illinois this week, 4,000 in Indiana yesterday

By Local News
985theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. / INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Sept. 10. Additionally, the The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 4,368 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 926,604.

985theriver.com

