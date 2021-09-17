Sheriff’s Department seeks communities’ help for missing teen

Carter County Sheriff’s Department Investigators are looking for 16-year-old Patience Williams, who may be in the Hampton area. Patience is a missing 16-year-old white female, 5’5″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen approximately 4-5 weeks ago. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel at this time. If you have seen Patience or have information regarding her whereabouts please contact Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.